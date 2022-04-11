ABOUT THE GEOPOLITICS OF OUR TIME

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

1. Good morning fellow citizens. News that China has frozen the $2 billion funding for the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station is very sad for this nation. If completed, that project would’ve made Zambia a net exporter of electricity.

2. The statement by ZESCO board chairperson Vixon Ncube that Zambia will fund the project from internal sources, lacks credibility. The new dawn is currently pleading for a $1.4 billion loan from the IMF, so where are they going to get $2 billion to fund the Lower Kafue Gorge Project?

3. The biggest problem we have is that Bally lacks any proper diplomatic skills necessary to navigate the geopolitics of our time. And instead of appointing a seasoned veteran diplomat to help guide him, he appointed a school boy for the very important role of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

4. The shabby manner in which Bally treated the Special Envoy for the King of Saudi Arabia, when he visited State House recently, speaks volumes about his lack of basic diplomatic skills. Now, the chickens are slowly coming back home to roost. With the Lower Kafue Gorge Power Project down the drain, it is only a matter of time before load-shedding increases to unprecedented levels.

The Bible says; when led by a visionless man, the people perish. Bally is indeed destroying this country with his lack of vision and infinite incompetence, every single minute that he remains in office. The sooner he is replaced, the better.

SET 11.04.2022