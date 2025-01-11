HH IS DETERMINED TO DESTROY INSTITUTIONS TO PERPETUATE HIS STAY-SISHUWA SISHUWA
After packing the Constitutional Court with his loyalists and getting it to bar his main rival from standing in next year’s election, Zambia’s president has now petitioned the same court – using another proxy – to reverse its 2016 ruling that all Cabinet and Provincial Ministers should vacate their posts following the dissolution of parliament.
Hakainde Hichilema – whose political party was one of the two petitioners in the 2016 case and who himself then praised the court’s decision as “very welcome” – now wants the court to allow ministers to remain in office so that they can have access to public resources and support his re-election campaign!
So you want criminals to get away with a crime? So you have no problem with lawlessness? Sishuwa you live in an abstract world that you have drawn into, and not the reality that the rest of us Zambians live.
Lungu and the PF criminals thought they were untouchable. You agitate that and are drawn to Politics cause you want and believe you are above the law. As Zambians we want leaders that serve Zambians, that abide by law. Not line their pockets
The real criminal is the one persecuting the people you are calling criminals.
Who in their right mind detains innocent people for one year plus without trial? And then releases them after without even an apology? And then rearrests them on charges of aggravated robbery just because they witnessed a crime being committed by his cronies?
His day of reckoning will come soon.