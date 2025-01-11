HH IS DETERMINED TO DESTROY INSTITUTIONS TO PERPETUATE HIS STAY-SISHUWA SISHUWA





After packing the Constitutional Court with his loyalists and getting it to bar his main rival from standing in next year’s election, Zambia’s president has now petitioned the same court – using another proxy – to reverse its 2016 ruling that all Cabinet and Provincial Ministers should vacate their posts following the dissolution of parliament.



Hakainde Hichilema – whose political party was one of the two petitioners in the 2016 case and who himself then praised the court’s decision as “very welcome” – now wants the court to allow ministers to remain in office so that they can have access to public resources and support his re-election campaign!