HH IS FATHER OF TRIBALISM – NAWAKWI … You can’t make a certain section of a community more important than another

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says Hakainde Hakainde is the father of tribalism in Zambia.

And Nawakwi said she was denied medical attention during her over one week incarceration in police cells over seditious charges.

Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Nawakwi charged that President Hichilema was talking about stiffening laws on tribalism in order to cover his own flaws on the matter.

“He’s the one who introduced… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-father-of-tribalism-nawakwi-you-cant-make-a-certain-section-of-a-community-more-important-than-another/