HH IS FOOLISH SAYS KASEMPA TEACHER

“I can’t vote for a cow. I never voted for him. He is a President for cows and not me and my family,” says a teacher named Boyd Longwe in Kasempa District of North Western province.

Asked why he does not respect the President, Longwe said that Former President Edgar Lungu is his only President.

And when contacted for a comment, Kasempa District Education Board Secretary stated that he was busy dealing with serious matters.

The Zambian laws allow civil servants to resign from public office and join active Politics.

And other laws stop government workers from participating in active politics especially in public as this teacher is doing.

Several Zambians are looking for jobs as teachers and we hope this DEBS and his teacher can he retired and join Koswe in the holes.-Koswe