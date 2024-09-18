HH is lying about CDF… Let him present evidence that he has released 2024 CDF for Lundazi – Lundazi MP

HH is lying about CDF – Lundazi MP … Let him present evidence that he has released 2024 CDF for Lundazi
By Mubanga Mubanga
Lundazi member of parliament Brenda Nyirenda has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of lying on the floor of the house when he said some members of parliament were frustrating the implementation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF).
Last week, President Hichilema complained about the slow uptake of CDF saying some members of parliament were frustrating the implementation of the funds.
But speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Nyirenda complained about the non-availability of CDF funds in her constituency and wondered how she would frustrate funds that were not available.
“In the first place he speaks to two things. On one end he says the funds are not being released and then when you read further that speech, he comes
Uwakalema, taleka, is a wise proverb in our beautiful national language, Bemba.
For my Zambezi friends, let me translate. It means the conman is a liar, and he will always be a liar.
Vote wisely in 2026.
What does this MP smoke? Is it the President who releases CDF for Lundazi or indeed all other constituencies in the country? That’s the job of the Mo Local Government in case she has forgotten. She should also know that CDF does not reach all the constituencies at the same time, there are those where it delays especially rural constituencies. It also depends on the Bank where the account is held. Delays in receiving the CDF does not necessarily mean that it hasn’t been released. If she hasn’t received her allocation yet, let her inform and complain to the relevant authorities and things will be pushed. Otherwise to say that the president is lying sounds too personal and disrespectful to the head of state. Last time it was that female MP in Parliament and this time it’s another female MP, what is their problem kanshi?