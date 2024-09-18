HH is lying about CDF… Let him present evidence that he has released 2024 CDF for Lundazi – Lundazi MP

HH is lying about CDF – Lundazi MP … Let him present evidence that he has released 2024 CDF for Lundazi

By Mubanga Mubanga

Lundazi member of parliament Brenda Nyirenda has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of lying on the floor of the house when he said some members of parliament were frustrating the implementation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Last week, President Hichilema complained about the slow uptake of CDF saying some members of parliament were frustrating the implementation of the funds.

But speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Nyirenda complained about the non-availability of CDF funds in her constituency and wondered how she would frustrate funds that were not available.

“In the first place he speaks to two things. On one end he says the funds are not being released and then when you read further that speech, he comes