HH IS NOT INVOLVED IN KASANDA’S ISSUES – IG



INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba has questioned how Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda is trying to clear President Hakainde Hichilema’s name when the Head of State is not involved in any matter concerning the suspect.



On Tuesday, the State entered a nolle prosequi in favour of Kasanda in the matter where he was charged with aggravated robbery involving US$5 million.



However, Kasanda, who was rearrested a few hours later, lamented that he does not understand why he is being kept in detention when he has done nothing wrong. He said all he had done was try to clear President Hichilema’s name.



In an interview, Wednesday, Musamba said Kasanda’s case was not related to the Presidency. “He is trying to clear…



