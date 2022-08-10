ITS HH’S FAULT-SEAN TEMBO
PeP STATEMENT ON THE BREAK-IN AT FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S HOUSE
1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we wish to put it on record that we hold President Hakainde Hichilema squarely responsible for yesterday’s break-in at Former President Lungu’s house in Ibex Hill, Lusaka.
2. It is also our position that President Hichilema’s failure to provide state security to his predecessor is premised on the deep-rooted hatred, malice and contempt which he habors towards Former President Lungu.
3. It must be noted that even retired Army Commanders are provided with armed soldiers to guard their residences for their entire lives, so why can’t a retired Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces be entitled to the same?
4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to put it on record that any harm or loss of property that is occasioned on Former President Lungu and his family, because of lack of state security, will be placed squarely on the shoulders of President Hakainde Hichilema.
5. Under the premises, we call upon President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately apologize to his predecessor and his family for his Government’s negligence in failing to provide adequate state security to Former President Lungu. Government should also immediately indemnify and compensate Former President Lungu for the stolen property which includes two television sets.
6. We further wish to advise President Hakainde Hichilema to use the power which the Zambian people bestowed on him on 12th August 2021, to improve the lives of the Zambian people, and not to persecute, humiliate, endanger or belittle his predecessor. Hakainde’s real battle should be against poverty and not against Mr. Lungu.
ISSUED BY:
SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)
PARTY PRESIDENT
PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA
Mr Sean Tembo why do you also hate HH – kanshi? What has he done to you to warrant all those attacks from you? When HH residence was ransacked some years back you never said anything. Or is it the saying chiwamila garu kuluma mbuzi but when mbuzi bites the dog it is news!! When you say that President Hichilema’s failure to provide state security to his predecessor is premised on hatred, malice and contempt which he harbors towards Former President Lungu, Sean Tembo are you sure for that? Between the two ECL and HH who hates the other the most? I am sure you know the answer yourself of how HH was being treated by ECL in this country. If HH was to avenge for all the atrocities ECL did to him, I am sure you Sean Tembo would have gone to the moon to hang yourself there. HH is a man of principles and down to the earth he has done none of the things you and ECL is thinking. As for the theft at ECL house who knew that he was out of the country? It is the PF who knew therefore, they know the scheme they played. Please Sean Tembo I thought you are very intelligent and I was going to be on your side to support your Presidence but of late your uttering are discouraging me a lot even Muliokela if better than you.
Kwena cipuba ici ci Team Sembo
Mr. Tembo, your article is similar to what Dr. C. Banda wrote yesterday and a response is already given. In case you missed it and for the sake of others who may have missed it also, I am re-posting and here it is;
At times I don’t understand at how some people think, imagine unknown people (thieves) break into the former President’s home, they steal two TV screens then someone wants to make an issue out of that? And yet the Doctor was alive and present when legions of soldiers and police officers were unleashed to go and invade HH’s house, they stole and damaged a lot of property there besides the lots of food they also stole and ate. It is unfortunate that such a thing happened at the former President’s home but that was just one of the few isolated incidences, because we have never experienced such a thing before. Moreover, we don’t need to exaggerate things, we should always try to maintain our objectivity when we comment on issues of national interest, what two TV screens compared to property worth millions of kwacha which HH suffered in theft and damages? My dear Doctor should also know that, it is not only the security of the former president which matters, but it is for every citizen, including him and me. If he is asking HH to tell him where he was when thieves were stealing from ECL’s home, let him also ask ECL, where was he when HH’s house was being attacked, teargassed and ransacked? it is him who was the President that time. Please see the pickle in your own eye first before you look into someone’s eye. These security men we have around are human and it is possible that they can dose off on duty, have you not read when king Saul was fighting David, one day, where he spent a night was just few metres from where David and his men were. In the night, David and his men sneaked into king Saul’s camp and found him and his men dead asleep, they even got the king’s spear and the cruse of water. Remember David in his Psalms said; thy word O Lord has made me wiser than my enemies, so the wise David blamed Abner, the army commander because he was the one in charge of the king’s security. So ba Doctor, the theft which took place at ECL’s house has nothing to do with HH, on this one, you have completely missed your point. The blame should go to the security officers who are deployed there. David told Abner that; “as the Lord liveth, you deserve to die because you have not kept your Master, the Lord’s anointed.” So let the security men explain and not HH because it’s them who had failed to keep the security of their master. Those who have good memory still remember that, during the time of President Sata, thieves broke into Dr. Nevers Mumba’s home and stole a lap top which had essential and confidential information but we never heard Dr. Mumba blaming President Sata, I believe he understood that the problem was probably with his security men and not President Sata.
Dr. Banda, you stop blaming and accusing an innocent person, God will punish you for that, the President does not guard people because he also needs to be guarded and has guards who guard him. If his guards sleep on duty, thieves can equally break into his home and steal just the way they did at ECL’s house and it is them to be blamed. My last words are that, you are just misusing your opportunity and instead of always attacking your brothers, you can tap a lot of wisdom from people like HH himself, Nevers Mumba, Ng’andu Magande and many others. Remember, the wise men came from the East, I am sure you can be one of them.