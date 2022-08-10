ITS HH’S FAULT-SEAN TEMBO

PeP STATEMENT ON THE BREAK-IN AT FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S HOUSE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we wish to put it on record that we hold President Hakainde Hichilema squarely responsible for yesterday’s break-in at Former President Lungu’s house in Ibex Hill, Lusaka.

2. It is also our position that President Hichilema’s failure to provide state security to his predecessor is premised on the deep-rooted hatred, malice and contempt which he habors towards Former President Lungu.

3. It must be noted that even retired Army Commanders are provided with armed soldiers to guard their residences for their entire lives, so why can’t a retired Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces be entitled to the same?

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to put it on record that any harm or loss of property that is occasioned on Former President Lungu and his family, because of lack of state security, will be placed squarely on the shoulders of President Hakainde Hichilema.

5. Under the premises, we call upon President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately apologize to his predecessor and his family for his Government’s negligence in failing to provide adequate state security to Former President Lungu. Government should also immediately indemnify and compensate Former President Lungu for the stolen property which includes two television sets.

6. We further wish to advise President Hakainde Hichilema to use the power which the Zambian people bestowed on him on 12th August 2021, to improve the lives of the Zambian people, and not to persecute, humiliate, endanger or belittle his predecessor. Hakainde’s real battle should be against poverty and not against Mr. Lungu.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA