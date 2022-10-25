HH Is Too Clean, He Thinks Zambians Will Give Him Diseases- Nawakwi

HH IS TOO CLEAN, HE THINKS ZAMBIANS WILL GIVE HIM DISEASES, CHARGES NAWAKWI

Hakainde Hichilema feels he is too clean and Zambians will give him diseases if he draws closer to them, opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has charged.

And Nawakwi said Zambians will soon to forking our millions to pay 34 police officers who have been fired by President Hakainde Hichilema to be replaced by he has called out of retirement.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi described the investiture ceremony as the heart of a president, saying a presidential insignia was a heartfelt gift from the President to the recipient, but that a President could not stand on the podium and have his assistant handing over the insignia to those awarded.

she said she would have loved for instance to see veteran journalist Frank Mutubila and the other recipients receive their gifts from the presidential hand.

“What is it that we have as Zambians to have a presidency that is so detached from our heart? Since independence, even under Welensky, an insignia, a gift, a medal is pinned on the soldier because these medals signify the heart of a Commander-In-Chief,” Nawakwi said, saying her greatest disappointment today was not even the UPND dress up and their choreography. “It’s like if he just puts that medal on the recipients he will get… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-too-clean-he-thinks-zambians-will-give-him-diseases-charges-nawakwi/