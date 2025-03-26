HH IS WINNING 2026 AND 2031 … We Are Not Sleeping – Liswaniso

HH IS WINNING 2026 AND 2031 – UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN

..We Are Not Sleeping – Liswaniso



UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says 2026 and 2031 is guaranteed for President Hakainde Hichilema better known as HH.



Liswaniso who is part of the ruling party policy body called National Management Committee (NMC) was speaking when he featured on a private owned local Television, KBN.





His remarks however has brought debate as to how Hichilema would contest 2031 as if he wins 2026 that would be his second and final term.



The opposition has accused President Hichilema of wanting to change the constitution in order to prolong his presidency beyond the two terms provided in the constitution.





Hichilema himself has vowed that there is no way he could easily be pushed out of power after having been in opposition for 15 years.





He says the UPND suffered the worst brutality and will ensure the power is not easily lost. He says those wanting to takeover must work hard.





The past two former president attempted to stay on. First president Kenneth Kaunda was defeated after having served for 27 years. While his Successor Frederick Chiluba attempted to seek a third term after serving two terms but his bid failed.



Zambian Eye, 25th March 2025