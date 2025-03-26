HH IS WINNING 2026 AND 2031 … We Are Not Sleeping – Liswaniso

HH IS WINNING 2026 AND 2031 – UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN
..We Are Not Sleeping – Liswaniso
UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says 2026 and 2031 is guaranteed for President Hakainde Hichilema better known as HH.
Liswaniso who is part of the ruling party policy body called National Management Committee (NMC) was speaking when he featured on a private owned local Television, KBN.
His remarks however has brought debate as to how Hichilema would contest 2031 as if he wins 2026 that would be his second and final term.
The opposition has accused President Hichilema of wanting to change the constitution in order to prolong his presidency beyond the two terms provided in the constitution.
Hichilema himself has vowed that there is no way he could easily be pushed out of power after having been in opposition for 15 years.
He says the UPND suffered the worst brutality and will ensure the power is not easily lost. He says those wanting to takeover must work hard.
The past two former president attempted to stay on. First president Kenneth Kaunda was defeated after having served for 27 years. While his Successor Frederick Chiluba attempted to seek a third term after serving two terms but his bid failed.
Zambian Eye, 25th March 2025
Is Zambia now resigned to Inspector Clouseau incompetence, Mr Liswaniso??
If you think so, you have another thing coming!
You are very big and bad dreamer! Whether you sleep or you don’t sleep, your Hichilema has already lost the elections for 2026, because has his governance has been the waist since independence. So don’t deprive yourself of sleep for nothing, your Hichilema has already lost. If you not sleeping because you are planning rigging methods, you are just waiting your time because even rigging won’t help Hichilema in 2026. Hes already gone, and Upnd is dead on the ground!
APPARENTLY ZAMBIANS ARE NOT THE INDIVIDUAL COMMENTATORS POSTING NEGATIVITIES.
ORDINARY ZAMBIANS LOVE THE PEACE AND POSITIVE THINGS HAPPENING UNDER THE CURRENT GOVERNMENT.
WHEN WE LOOK BACK, PEOPLE GROW GOOSE PIMPLES BECAUSE THUGGERY WAS GOING TO DESTROY THIS COUNTRY. GOD HAS LIBERATED ZAMBIA AND EVEN THE POLICE ARE HAPPY THEY HAVE CONTROL, UNLIKE THE WAY THEY USED TO RUN FOR THEIR LIVES UPON SEEING PF GANGSTERS HEADING THEIR WAY. IT IS GOOD THAT HH WAS CHOSEN BY GOD TO PUT THINGS RIGHT.
For all his good works and the solid foundation he is laying for future prosperity of our country, Mr. Hichilema cannot go beyond 2031. The country is not short of leaders to take over from him.
The two term presidential limit is an excellent provision in our constitution for renewal of leadership. If UPND cannot find a replacement, we will move on while they insist on his candidacy just like the stranded PF and Tonse alliance are insisting on Mr. Lungu as their candidate for 2026. They have been left behind while the whole country has moved on.
However, I am confident that HH will not intertain the foolish idea of tampering with the constitution to facilitate a third bit at the cherry.