HH ISN’T INVOLVED IN FRED’S SUMMONING – HAMASAKA

By Diggers Correspondent

STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t involve himself with deciding who gets summoned to appear before law enforcement agencies.

Last Thursday, Police summoned Dr M’membe to appear before the Zambia Police Headquarters cyber crimes unit on August 8, 2023, at 10:00 hours.

Two days before he was summoned, Dr M’membe had accused P…

NEWSDIGGERS