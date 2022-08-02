HH JUSTIFIED TO APPOINT FROM REGIONS HE WAS VOTED FOR MASSIVELY, SAYS CHIEF NZAMANE

Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has said that President Hakainde Hichilema is justified to appoint people to key government positions that come from regions where he received massive votes.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chief Nzamane said there is nothing wrong for President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint people to Cabinet and diplomatic positions that gave him “genuine support.”

The traditional leader said that he rememberEd confronting the late president Levy Mwanawasa when the former Head of State left out Eastern Province Parliamentarians from Cabinet positions… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-justified-to-appoint-from-regions-he-was-voted-for-massively-says-chief-nzamane/