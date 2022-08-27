HH, Lazarous Chakwera set for Mkaika

HH, Chakwera set for Mkaika

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and his Malawi counterpart, Lazarous Chakwera, are today expected in Katete, Eastern Province, for the Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri confirmed that the two heads of State will grace the ceremony at Mkaika in Katete.

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi will not attend the ceremony but has sent a delegation to represent him.

“I wish to indicate that President Hakainde Hichilema is attending the Kulamba traditional ceremony tomorrow (today) and his counterpart from Malawi, Lazarous