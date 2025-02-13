HH LEAVES FOR ADDIS  ABABA

HH LEAVES FOR ADDIS



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has left for Addis Ababa – Ethopia to attend the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, slated for February 15 to 16, 2025.



The Presidential Challenger Plane,carrying President HICHILEMA took off from the Zambia Airforce-ZAF- Lusaka Base ,Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 13: 00 hours. .



President HICHILEMA was seen off by Service Chiefs and Lusaka Province Minister SHEAL MULYATA.



