HH LEAVES FOR LESOTHO

LUSAKA –

REPUBLICAN President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has left for the Kingdom of Lesotho to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of The Right Honourable Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister-elect of that country scheduled for today.



President Hichilema who is the incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is expected to join other regional Heads of State in showing solidarity and collective commitment to the consolidation of democracy through the holding of peaceful elections.



Zambia under President Hichilema continues to champion democracy and the peaceful transfer of power throughout the region and the continent.