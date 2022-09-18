HH LEAVES FOR UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY, SAVES ZAMBIA’S OVER 5 MILLION KWACHA BY FLYING EMIRATES, KEY LEAN DELEGATION AND AVOIDING A HUGE DELEGATION AND PRIVATE JET

President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema has left the country for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Mr Hichilema was together with his wife Mutinta seen off at the KK Airport where he got on the Emirates flight ✈️

Since assuming office, Hichilema has preached about cutting down extravaganza using government resources.

Insiders tell Koswe that Hichilema has travelled with only a very key lean delegation comprising key players in running different duties.

On this travel, Hichilema is keeping Zambia’s over 5 Million Kwacha had he flown with a huge delegation and using a government private jet.

Compared to his predecessor, Hichilema has so far centered his governance on fixing the economy and telling government workers to stay away from abusing public resources.

While in New York, Hichilema will hold various economic meetings whose central focus will pull out the economically challenged Nation from the dungeons it was left into by the Edgar Lungu led PF party.