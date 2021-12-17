Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba writes..

He lied!

In Opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema repeatedly pledged that he would reduce the price of fuel when voted into power.

He issued various statements and posted numerous tweets to this extent.

For example, on September 25, 2019 he said he would reduce fuel by K4.

On 27th December, 2019 he said that fuel should sell for less than K12.00.

Today the Energy Regulation Board has increased fuel from K17.62 to K21.16 for Petrol and K15.59 to K20.15 for diesel.

Like he pledged on many issues that he keeps on reneging, he also lied on the issue of reducing fuel.

What do we make of these lies? Should we say he obtained power by false pretenses?