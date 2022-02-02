HH MAKES HISTORIC VISIT TO KABWATA CULTURAL VILLAGE

…talks heritage and cultural preservation.

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema yesterday made history after he became the first sitting Head of State to visit Kabwata Cultural Village since the re-birth of democracy in Zambia.

This is according to renowned Crafts Artist, Estone Siazibola.

Artists who witnessed the historic visit of President Hichilema expressed gratitude that the president had taken time off his busy schedule to visit the Village, hoping the rare gesture would spur business which according to most artists had seen a sharp drop during the past two (2) years due to ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

H.E. Mr Hichilema said the skills and talent at Kabwata Cultural Village was something the New Dawn Government would endeavor to promote in order to uplift the lives of players in the arts and cultural sector through various opportunities.

The visit also signified the New Dawn’s commitment towards both revamping the various arts as well as preserving the country’s cultural heritage which has been threatened into extinction by the coming of the various forms of foreign cultures.

Visitors to Kabwata Cultural Village will be captivated by an array of beautiful Zambian artifacts exhibited in the nine (9) thatched open shops.

Kabwata Cultural Village is one intriguing museum sitting in a village environment of 43 historical round huts and located on Lusaka’s Burma Road in Kabwata township.

For those intending to visit Kabwata Cultural Village, the Chota Cultural Dance Troupe led by William Vunda is always on hand to offer prospective visitors the menu with a variety of Zambia’s exquisite traditional dances including the famous Makishi dance, one of Zambia’s national heritage.

And according to the Village Headman, Augustine Muzamai, Artists desire to see an increase in local tourism for both business and human-to-human interaction.

The oldest member at Kabwata Cultural Village is 74-year-old Crafts Artist, Jango Mulyokela who has lived much of his life there.

He charged that, ‘People should bring their children to Kabwata Cultural Village in order for them to appreciate village life within an urban setting.’

