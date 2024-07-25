HH MEANS WELL – LUSAMBO



FORMER Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says President Hakainde Hichilema means well for Zambia and has since urged him to accelerate the fight against corruption.



Mr Lusambo said this during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka where he touched on a number of subjects, including global politics where he endorsed Donald Trump for the United States presidency.



The former Copperbelt and Lusaka Province minister said President Hichilema came into office with the vision of improving the economy but he is not being helped by some

members of his team.



“Ba President abene baishile na mano yasuma aya ku bombela icaalo, baishile na mano ayasuma aya ku cinja economy. Ba President teti babombe beka [President Hakainde Hichilema came to power with good intentions to work for the country, he came to power with good intentions to improve the

economy, but he can’t work alone],” he said.



