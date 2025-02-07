HH meets Emperor NARUHITO discuss bilateral relations

HICHILEMA, meets Emperor NARUHITO discuss bilateral relations





Hichilema has concluded a four day official working visit to Japan.

President Hakainde Hichilema writes…



This afternoon, we had the honour of meeting with His Majesty Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan.



Our discussion centered around key issues of mutual interest to the people of Zambia and Japan. Our two nations have enjoyed a long-standing relationship since 1964.



As we conclude our working visit, we are grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their warm hospitality.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.