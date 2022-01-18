HH mobbed in Kabwata

President Hakainde Hichilema was yesterday mobbed by workers at the construction site of the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz hospital off Kasama road in Hillview area. The workers were excited to see the Head of State and kept chanting ‘Bally Bally’, ‘Bally will fix it’ and ‘forward!’ The construction of the 800 bed capacity hospital is being funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

After leaving the constitution site, and as he interacted with street vendors, the President was again mobbed. Some street kids asked that the President buys them some maize and fritters while chanting ‘Bally will pay’. The President obliged much to the delight of the street kids. Taxi drivers then approached the President complaining that they were being disturbed by cadres demanding payments at Zesco sub-station bus stop in Shantumbu road. President Hichilema responded that he had heard and would deal with the matter. The taxi drivers chanted ‘Bally will fix’ it in response.

Of the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz hospital project President HH said ‘We are grateful to both the King and the People of the Kingdom, for this support and solidarity to the people of Zambia. Through the Saudi Embassy in our country, we have assured King Salman Bin Abdulaziz that the hospital construction will be under our close watch.’

The President went on say that, ‘our vision as government is to ensure that we build well stocked health facilities with well trained and highly motivated health workers so that there is no one being flown out of the country to seek medical care irrespective of their status in society.’

The site of the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz hospital is located in Kabwata Constituency.