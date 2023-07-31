HH MOCKING ZAMBIANS BY BRINGING BACK VEDANTA – M’MEMBE

Socialist Party (Zambia) President Fred M’membe says President Hakainde Hichilema is mocking Zambians following his u-turn on bringing back Vedanta to run Konkola Copper Mines – KCM.

Dr. M’membe said President Hichilema was clear, while in opposition, that he would not entertain bringing back Vedanta to run KCM.

He said in interview that it is sad that President Hichilema does not even take time to explain why he has changed his earlier position on national matters.

Dr. M’membe said it is now difficult to tell if President Hichilema believes in what he says, thereby making it even more difficult for citizens to believe what he says.

Meanwhile, M’membe stated that the owner of Vedanta is on record for boasting that he bought KCM at a negligible price but made supernormal profits, which was a pure mockery to Zambians.

He said the people of Zambia have not forgotten about the ills committed by Vedanta when it was running KCM.