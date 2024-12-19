HH MOCKS ECL, ASKS: MUNAONAKO MUNTHU AYENDA KUTUNDILA MU WELL MWAMENE BONSE BANTU BA MU ZAMBIA BETENGA MANZI?



Despite the Constitutional Court rendering former president Edgar Lungu toothless by declaring him ineligible to contest future presidential elections, the incumbent Hakainde Hichilema has continued firing shots on him.



Addressing members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) at the Party Secretariat in Lusaka today, President Hichilema said his is a hardworking administration.





He tipped his members that despite the hardwork, people from the previous regime will continue making noise.





The Head of State likened his predecessor to a “s£nseless” person who urin@tes in a well where people fetch water from.



“Bantu sibazaleko panga chongo paja tinachosa pamupando. Munaonako banthu balibe nzelu? … Waleta mavuto pa ng’anda, wayendo kongola ndalama, wakangiwa kulipila, munzako abwela achita restructure debt, instead yakuti uonge zikomo upanga vyongo,” he said.





“Insoni ebuntu. Munaonako munthu ayenda kutundila mu well mwamene bonse bantu ba mu Zambia betanga manzi ayendo tunda mukati muja, mumugodi…”





President Hichikema also said “HH na UPND yabwela, ikilina manzi, (Lungu) akwela pamutenge aseka no panga vyongo. Tikilina mwamene anatundilamo mukati muja kuti banthu bamwe manzi.”





Meanwhile, President Hichilema said all the schools which were started by Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), which the Patriotic Front (PF) did not complete constructing in 10 years will be completed under the UPND reign.





“The government you elected is working but people won’t stop making noise,” he said.



