HH MOURNS KK FILMMAKER, SDA YOUTHS

He wrote…👇.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of a budding International film producer, Frank Cherry Kasonde in a road traffic accident yesterday. Until the time of his tragic and untimely death, Mr Kasonde was in the process of producing a movie of our late founding father and icon of the liberation struggle, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda.

We also grieve the death of five youths in a tragic marine accident off the shores of Lake Kariba, in Siavonga District yesterday the 1st of January 2021. The five had gone for a church outing.

The Nation expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased of both accidents, and mourns and stands with them during this very sad period. May the Souls of the departed Rest In Peace.

Hakainde Hichilema

President