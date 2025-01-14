HH MOVES IN TO SAVE Camnet TV FROM BEING REMOVED ON DSTV



Despite having been used as a mouth piece to discredit the then main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema Camnet TV has had its own challenges of late, the television station’s co-owner Mrs Pastor Victoria Chiluba took advantage of the presence of the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema at her husband’s funeral and pleaded with him to protect Camnet TV from people threatening to remove it from DSTV platform.

She claimed that the TV station played an important role in ushering the UPND into power, a claim that has attracted condemnation from #UpndDieHards and the general public as it sounded untrue.





Meanwhile, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana today made a follow up as a presidential representative on the request and concerns raised by Pastor Victoria Chiluba, wife of the late Camnet Television Chairman and Healing Word Ministries overseer, Pastor Moses Chiluba, concerning the operations of Camnet Television. Ps Kawana hinted that he had a fruitful meeting with MultiChoice Managing Director Ms.Leah Kooma and Multichoice Head of Regulatory Affairs for Zambia, Zimbabwe and Eswatini Ms. Grace Zulu.





He emphasized on the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn Government to addressing challenges being faced by Camnet Television and the media industry at large.





“Our desire is to have a thriving media industry that informs, educates and entertains people”. We shall ensure that all issues surrounding the operations of Camnet Television and indeed other media houses are resolved..said Kawana



