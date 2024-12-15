HH MPAKA 2031 ALLIANCE JOINS CALLS FOR ECL TO RETIRE



The HH Mpaka 2031 Alliance has joined several stakeholders in calling for former President Edgar Lungu to retire, following the Constitutional Court’s December 10 judgment declaring him ineligible to contest future elections.



Alliance Chairperson Kevin Sopa has urged the former President to engage with President Hakainde Hichilema to address some of the challenges the country faces.





Mr. Sopa has also criticized Mr. Lungu for failing to defend in court the forfeited properties linked to his family, stating that the issue could have been resolved if Mr. Lungu had appeared in court to admit that he provided the money to his children.