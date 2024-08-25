“HH MPAKA 2031” FORMED TO CHAMPION PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CONTINUED STAY IN OFFICE UNTIL 2031



Some Copperbelt Based Faith Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders have launched an alliance dubbed “HH Mpaka 2031”.



Speaking at the launch in Ndola this morning, Alliance Secretary General John Mwendapole says this initiative has been formed to champion President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued stay in office until 2031.



He explains that as a developing country, Zambia needs continuity of the new dawn government and has urged Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema in 2026 and support the UPND’s stay in office for another term.

PHOENIX NEWS