“HH MPAKA 2031” FORMED TO CHAMPION PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CONTINUED STAY IN OFFICE UNTIL 2031
Some Copperbelt Based Faith Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders have launched an alliance dubbed “HH Mpaka 2031”.
Speaking at the launch in Ndola this morning, Alliance Secretary General John Mwendapole says this initiative has been formed to champion President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued stay in office until 2031.
He explains that as a developing country, Zambia needs continuity of the new dawn government and has urged Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema in 2026 and support the UPND’s stay in office for another term.
PHOENIX NEWS
Why is he forcing himself on us?
It is not like he has improved our lives, or fulfilled any of his many promises.
I think he should just leave quietly when his term is up in 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.
HH MPAKA 2031
Then what??
A blind man like your fellow Defunct TuPF criminals can’t see good because you thrive in darkness
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Uka kalilila kumatako in August 26
Kkkkkk. Njala yabanyokola.
Just like it did those clowns who called themselves “Christians for Lungu”.
Kutumpa uko! Is he the only one in Zambia?
Bola yakosa…pa ground pashupa!
Charlatans know Hakainde has no chance of winning elections…and trying to be relevant to turn the tide.. but it’s too late. Immediately Lungu travels the country, you will see the wave which will be created..
Hakainde lost the Presidency in 2023. That’s when people knew who the man was..and many started regretting having voted for him..2026 will just be an endorsement of his exit.
We may still say yes, currently no one that has offered themselves for leadership is better than HH as of now, but to bring in a croup of clergy like the christians for Lungu is totally wrong, those groups must never be embrassed they are Kandilez (gamblers)