HH MUST CONSULT LUNGU ON HOW HE USED TO STABILIZE FUEL PRICES – MWILA

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the UPND government needs to be tolerant and take advice, arguing that when they were in opposition, they would talk and no one would arrest them.

And Mwila says although former president Edgar Lungu is not an angel and could have made one or two mistakes, President Hakainde Hichilema must consult him on how he used to stabilise fuel prices.

News Diggers