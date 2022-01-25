HH must move in at Nkwazi House at State House – Nakacinda.

Controversial PF spokesman and motormouth Raphael Nakachinda has demanded that President Hakainde Hichilema immediately move in into State House to cut down on cost.

The blabberer was speaking to unidentified people in a video that has been widely circulated on social media.

While in government Nakacinda led PF in claiming that the then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, would never enter State House and that the PF would rule for another 100 years.

Political pundits say that the demand by Nakacinda is usual and absurd, especially that the same individual and PF had vowed that HH would never enter State House, but now want him to immediately relocate to a location they had said he wouldn’t live.

Previous Presidents like Rupiah Banda and Micheal Sata waited for months on end before they moved into State House residence.