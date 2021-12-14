Sean E. Tembo



MISPLACED PRIORITIES

Councils do not need to be subsidized by the central government. Councils are supposed to be self-sufficient except for a few that might be new or located in extremely rural areas. Councils have plenty of revenue streams that can be utilized to meet their expenditure needs, including personal levy, land rates, billboard advertising, parking levies, licensing fees, building permits and inspection fees, etcetera.

Subsidizing the operations of Councils by giving them money is wastage. A PeP Government will work on empowering Councils to become self-sufficient by sealing revenue leakages and training them on prudent utilization of financial resources.

HH should not be proud about the central government borrowing money from the IMF just to distribute to Councils for them to pay their salaries. The President should endeavor to be more visionary as he runs the country.

SET 14.12.2021