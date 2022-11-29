By CIC FDD Reporter.
HH MUST RESIGN AND CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS HE HAS LAMENTABLY FAILED-NAWAKWI.
FDD Leader President Edith Nawakwi has advised Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema to consider resigning and call for early elections so that he could be replaced.
Ms Nawakwi the owner of Legana sausages said farmers are suffering too much since UPND came to power because it has no direction. She said her party FDD has proper measures to ensure that agriculture thrives in Zambia but they can only be implemented if the incumbent president was to step aside.
These guys were used to PF who were campaigning for 5 full eyes. Umufyashi wa mano is working and campaigns will be in 2026.
On whose behalf are you speaking.
Indeed thieves and failures have no shame at all. They want a thieving government so that they continue getting handouts and looting government through fake loans.
Does FDD still exist? If it does, who are the executive committee members?
This lady behaves like she once had an affair with Hakainde, and got dumped.
Madame, just relocate to RSA as you threatened before August 2021. Take your sausages as well.
Hakainde will answer to the voters.
Nawakwi fooled a Tonga before and destroyed his marriage. She cannot take it that another finds her unlikable