By CIC FDD Reporter.

HH MUST RESIGN AND CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS HE HAS LAMENTABLY FAILED-NAWAKWI.

FDD Leader President Edith Nawakwi has advised Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema to consider resigning and call for early elections so that he could be replaced.

Ms Nawakwi the owner of Legana sausages said farmers are suffering too much since UPND came to power because it has no direction. She said her party FDD has proper measures to ensure that agriculture thrives in Zambia but they can only be implemented if the incumbent president was to step aside.