HH MUST RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS OVER FUEL – EF

By Pesulani Mwale

Economic Front Party National Spokesperson, Humphrey Kabwe, says President Hakainde Hichilema and his Members Parliament must immediately resign on moral grounds following fuel Price increments which go against their promises.

Kabwe recalls that while in opposition, the current administration condemned the previous government for hiking fuel to K15 and told the nation that they were stealing a K3 through middlemen.

He however wonders that one year onwards after the new regime assumed power, fuel pump prices have continued to increase, questioning when citizens will be buying a litre of petrol at K12 as was promised.

Kabwe remarks that Hichilema’s administration has no capacity to reduce the costs of living for citizens, hence the need for them to leave the office to usher in men and women of integrity and vision.

He says his party under the leadership of Wyter Kabimba, if given chance, will reintroduce fuel subsidizes, reopen INDENI and revert to quarterly fuel revision with the purpose to cushion the hardship people are facing.

Kabwe air that the latest fuel increment means transport costs will go up, which will later cause the costs of living and production to increase.

The Energy Regulation Board on Monday announced an upward adjustment to pump prices of petroleum products for the month of November.

Petrol has been hiked by K1.57 per litre and will now be bought at K24.31 from K22.74, while Low Sulphur Diesel which has been increased by K1.22 will now be sold at K27.38 from K26.16.

Kerosene will now fetch for K19.23 after an increase of K3.17.