HH must resign or dissolve Cabinet for presiding over drunken ministers –Sakwiba Sikota

HH must resign or dissolve Cabinet for presiding over drunken ministers – Saki



By Esther Chisola



United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairman Sakwiba Sikota has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to resign or dissolve his Cabinet for confessing that he presides over a drunken and sleepy Cabinet.





On Tuesday, President Hichilema disclosed that some of his ministers attended Cabinet meetings while drunk and even slept during meetings as early as mid morning. He warned it was a crime to sleep in a Cabinet meeting.





But in a statement to Daily Revelation, Sikota urged President Hichilema to resign or dissolve a “drunken and sleepy” Cabinet.



Sikota stated that President Hichilema’s revelation had shocked Zambians but explained “the many weird and perplexing decisions made by the UPND government”.





He stated that only a drunken Cabinet would export strategic maize reserves so that the country could have a mealie-meal shortage.





“Only a drunken Cabinet would load-shed whilst exporting power. Only a drunken Cabinet



