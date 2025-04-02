HH must resign or dissolve Cabinet for presiding over drunken ministers –Sakwiba Sikota

HH must resign or dissolve Cabinet for presiding over drunken ministers – Saki
By Esther Chisola
United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairman Sakwiba Sikota has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to resign or dissolve his Cabinet for confessing that he presides over a drunken and sleepy Cabinet.
On Tuesday, President Hichilema disclosed that some of his ministers attended Cabinet meetings while drunk and even slept during meetings as early as mid morning. He warned it was a crime to sleep in a Cabinet meeting.
But in a statement to Daily Revelation, Sikota urged President Hichilema to resign or dissolve a “drunken and sleepy” Cabinet.
Sikota stated that President Hichilema’s revelation had shocked Zambians but explained “the many weird and perplexing decisions made by the UPND government”.
He stated that only a drunken Cabinet would export strategic maize reserves so that the country could have a mealie-meal shortage.
“Only a drunken Cabinet would load-shed whilst exporting power. Only a drunken Cabinet
These are the lawyers and leaders we have in Zed with such mentality.Its really sad.Talking about something that can never happen.
No big bro, you have gotten smoke and left the fire.The President never said his Cabinet is a drunk Cabinet.He simply wondered why some one can come to a Cabinet meeting and starts to dose at 10.00hrs and he suspects over indulging and he asked the Ministers to have self control.Dr Kaunda in his time actually threatened to resign if some cabinet Ministers continued with drinking.The drinking habit in the country is not good currently because even some women folk have joined in drinking.It is not about Ministers but everyone else must have self control.Didn’t we see a rally in Luapula where one senior member failed to give a key note speech because of the same indulgence.The opposition must do issue based politics, we hear what you will do differently and better than HH and his UPND government.If you haven’t observed people have increasingly started supporting HH at a supersonic speed and I large numbers.This time he will win like we can’t even say.After voting by the next day nearly all homes are playing their favourite music with different styles of dance to celebrate the huge victory.Ki niti ndate.
The President meant those who doze (gonking is the word he used) no drunk!
If anything it is the Mambilima
Constituency MP who attends Parliament in drunken state on several times.
By the way where was this man?
Woken up from sleep?