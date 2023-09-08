HH must step down as Chairman of SADC troika- Nason Msoni

NASON MSONI WRITES:-

I assume that SADCC must be in a very difficult and awkward position following the recent misconduct by our men.

I can only imagine how his peers feel about him following what transpired in Zimbabwe most recently .

Am not sure whether his peers are comfortable with him clinging on to the Chairmanship of the organ on politics, defense and security. This position is a position of trust that requires an honest person with an vanished tongue

Our man would help his peers by volunteering on his own to step aside as Chairman of the troika and give the regional grouping a freehand to rebuild regional trust.

No one believes that our man is fit or can be trusted given his recent conduct and his continued proximity to those who are intent on supplanting puppets on the African continent.

Certainly our man is not in good standing with the organization to continue to be in the Chair for politics, defense and security as no one really trust him.

He can volunteer on his own to make the work of his peers easier from having to ask him to do so.

His position has become unattainable as he is deeply conflicted.

Well, it’s just me thinking.