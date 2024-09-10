HH must step down over human rights abuses…he has failed, says Gen Z protestor in Zambia

HH must step down over human rights abuses—Chanda



…he has failed, says Gen Z protestor in Zambia



Lusaka Central Police—10.09.24



Chanda Chikwanka, the 22-year-old activist arrested and detained by police in Zambia for protesting the escalating cost of living in Zambia, has been released from police detention after 13 days.



Chanda, an UNZA graduate in public administration currently pursuing a master’s degree at the same university, has come out of detention fighting and vowed to fight more for a better Zambia.



“I personally feel president Hichilema must resign if he can’t arrest the high cost of living and instead opt to arrest people like me that choose to fight against hardships,” Chikwanka said on release from Lusaka Central police detention centre.



Released along her is Jayson Mwanza and Thomas Zulu, belonging to a small group of Gen Z youths in Zambia that are concerned about a broken Zambian economy and abject poverty.



“We are concerned about the high cost of fuel in Zambia, prolonged load shedding or power blackouts lasting beyond two days or more we are concerned about high unemployment levels and since President Hichilema can’t handle this he must step down and give an opportunity to those that can,” Chikwanka said after going without a bath for almost two weeks.



Her 13-day detention without bail and access to lawyers was thrust into the public spotlight by a visit from political activist Edith Nawakwi on Sunday morning alongside another activist, Brebner Changala and Emmanuel Mwamba

Recently, a United Nations report described the Zambian human rights situation in Zambia as deplorable, a case that was frowned upon by government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa who said Zambia does not have a bad human rights record even in the face of detentions such as the one of Chikwanda, Mwanza and Zulu.



“We will not stop fighting for a better Zambia no matter how many arrests we may face at the hands and power of president Hichilema because this is our country and no matter how young we are we have a voice,” said Chikwanka.