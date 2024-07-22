HH must stop shielding Muchende—Harry Kalaba



…why dissolve ACC board for graft but fail to fire nephew



22.07.24



We are concerned at the fact that Zambia´s President Hichilema is shielding his nephew Marshal Muchende (Solicitor General) from facing the law and possible prosecution following allegations that he received a $500,000 bribe according to whistle blower reports.



The bribe allegation has been a matter of public discussion for a long time now, even the disgraced former ACC director general Thom Shamakamba commented on it before he was forced to resign in response to media queries.



A restriction notice was issued on a property Muchende is believed to have bought using the huge bribe which in Kwacha amounts to about K12.7 million.



That is money that could go a long way in poverty reduction in our poor country where statistics show that more than 60 pc of our people live in abject poverty and sleep hungry every night.



“My question therefore is that why has Mr. Hichilema fired the former ACC chief Shamakamba, dissolved the Musa Mwenya board but cannot sack his nephew Muchende?”



Mr. Hichilema must not fight corruption selectively; he must be bold and fight graft within his government, family and not just past corruption. This Muchende issue if he is not careful will bring down.



We all recall that a day never passed without Mr Hichilema accusing his predecessor sixth President Edgar Lungu of corruption yet what we see today is totally scandalous, incomparable even to allegations or acts of corruption of the past.



We have always doubted Mr. Hichilema´s desire to fight corruption in the absence of declaring his assets, it´s all a façade.



Muchende must not be spared because he is a nephew. He must be suspended pending a full probe into his gross corruption allegations and Mr. Hichilema must stop covering up corruption.



Signed: Harry Kalaba



Citizens First President