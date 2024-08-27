HH must take leave to his farm… Let him reflect on his legacy after leaving office in 2026 – Nawakwi

HH must take leave to his farm – Nawakwi … Let him reflect on his legacy after leaving office in 2026
By Esther Chisola
FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to take a few days off to his farm where she says he should quietly reflect on the legacy he will leave after leaving office in 2026.
And the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set October 4, 2024 as date for ruling on whether Nawakwi has a case to answer in a matter in which she is facing two counts of seditious practice.
Speaking after a court appearance, Nawakwi said President Hichilema must reflect on where he was taking the country and what legacy he would leave after office, arguing the problems of aflatoxin had been brought about because of GMO importations
“When that day is called that you are no more, what is your legacy? When you leave office in 2026, what is your legacy? I think he needs to reflect, maybe take a few days to his farm, to a quieter place where https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-must-take-leave-to-his-farm-nawakwi-let-him-reflect-on-his-legacy-after-leaving-office-in-2026/
