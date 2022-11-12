HH MUST UNLOCK LUAPULA – SILAVWE

By Brian Hantuba

Golden Party Zambia – GPZ President Jackson Silavwe has called on President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration to unlock the economic potential of Luapula Province to allow it contribute to national development.

Silavwe says the province is dormant despite being a low hanging economic fruit that the New Dawn Government can pick without much effort.

In a press statement released, Silavwe highlights that Luapula holds the largest percentage of water bodies in Zambia, with 10 lakes and numerous rivers.

He suggests that Government partners with the private sector initiatives on commercial fish restocking on these lakes, noting that fish stocks are depleting in all the water bodies.

Silavwe adds that Luapula holds massive wetlands that can be exploited for commercial use such as rice, banana and sugarcane farming.

He further notes that Luapula has more than 13 prime tourist attractions which remain largely untapped, which include water bodies and wildlife attractions that are not commercially exploited.

Silavwe adds that the province has rich cultural and political heritage, which could be utilized for both local and international tourism.

He advises government to build supporting infrastructure that has long been absent in Luapula.