HH, Mwanawasa corruption comparisons an insult – Sishuwa



COMPARING late president Levy Mwanawasa to President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to fight corruption is an insult on his memory, says Sishuwa Sishuwa.



Dr. Sishuwa, historian and senior lecturer at South Africa’s Stellenbosch University said Mr Hichilema has no commitment to fight corruption that was why he has not declared his assets publicly.

He said there were two reasons why the fight against corruption was failing under the UPND, the first one being the lack of an example from the head of State to be transparent.



Dr. Sishuwa said Mr. Hichilema should have made the declaration he made to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) public which would have motivated the officials under him to do the same.