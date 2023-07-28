HH, Ndambo should reconcile

Harry Kalaba is pleading with President Hichilema to consider reconciling with James Ndambo, whose company, Africa Union Financial Services was evicted from Zambia’s Walvis Bay Dry Port in Namibia

HARRY Kalaba has pleaded with President Hakainde Hichilema to find space in his heart to reconcile with Zambia’s South African business mogul and philanthropist James Ndambo because the two are nothing but brothers who could help each other in promoting private business investment in Zambia. -Daily Nation