HH never sent me to offer lungu a deal to retire or prepare to go to jail-  Inonge Wina

I HAVE NEVER BEEN SENT – INONGE WINA



FORMER Vice-President Inonge Wina has described as lies media reports suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema recently sent her to ask former President Edgar Lungu to retire from active politics or face jail.





Mrs Wina expressed shock and distanced herself from the allegations, published in yesterday’s Mast newspaper.



In the story, it was alleged that she was recently sent to see Mr Lungu to persuade him to retire from politics or else his family members would be imprisoned.





“Ah, no, that is an allegation, I mean the President has never sent me to do that, no, really, I cannot comment much on it because it is ridiculous,” Ms Wina said.





“Ah, I know how you people in the newspapers write things, I think it is speculation and it doesn’t make sense to me.”



