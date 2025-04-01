HH NOT COMPELLED TO REPLACE GARRY WITH A WOMAN… there is no Constitutional clause compelling him – IMENDA

HH NOT COMPELLED TO REPLACE GARRY WITH A WOMAN – IMENDA HH NOT COMPELLED TO REPLACE GARRY WITH A WOMAN – IMENDA

… there is no Constitutional clause compelling him



By Chinoyi Chipulu



UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda says President Hakainde Hichilema did not replace former local government minister Garry Nkombo with a woman because the compelling clause is not yet in the Constitution.



President Hakainde Hichilema last Friday fired Nkombo and replaced him with Sinazongwe member of parliament, Gift Sialubalo. This sparked debate as the masses expected President Hichilema to replace Nkombo with a woman since the President was pushing for the Constitution to be amended in order to have more women and youths in key governance positions.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Imenda said if that provision was enshrined in the Constitution, there could be more women in decision making positions. However, the Law Association of Zambia last week observed that there was legislation already that could be used to appoint more women and youths in key governance positions.





“We don’t want discretion, we want more



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-not-compelled-to-replace-garry-with-a-woman-imenda-there-is-no-constitutional-clause-compelling-him/