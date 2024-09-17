HH NOT INTERESTED IN EXTENDING TERM – KASUNE



Government has refuted claims suggesting that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA intends to extend his term in office.



Justice Minister PRINCESS KASUNE says the reports are misleading interpretations of the President’s speech during the official opening of the 4th Session of the 13th National Assembly on September 13, 2024.



Ms. KASUNE explains that the President’s remarks were intended to highlight issues related to the cost and administrative burden of repeated elections.



She told journalists that there has been a deliberate scheme by certain individuals to mislead the public regarding the President’s pronouncements.



Ms. KASUNE said government remains dedicated to ensuring that any constitutional changes reflect broad based consensus and are in line with democratic principles.