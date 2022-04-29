HH not spending public money on his house – Nalumango

By Oliver Chisenga

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says it is not true that the State is paying for extra security equipment, electricity, road and infrastructure upgrades being done at Present Hakainde Hichilema’s residence – Community House.

A story is circulating o social media that President Hichilema is rehabilitating and improving security facilities at his personal house using public funds.

But Vice-President Nalumango said it was with his personal wealth that President Hichilema built Community House and that just like any other house owner, he needed to rehabilitate, expand or beautify his property.



“It is not a secret that our Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema made his wealth long before he started asking Zambians to trust him with the country’s top job. With personal wealth, he constructed his house which he named Community House due to his communal and humanism approach to politics,’’ she said in a statement. ‘’Just like any other house owner, he needs to rehabilitate, expand or beautify his property and he is doing so without any degree of abuse of the public funds or state power. It is therefore not true that the state is paying for extra security equipment, electricity, road and infrastructure upgrades being done at his house.”

She urged citizens to protect President Hichilema from bitter individuals.



“We urge all progressive Zambians to protect our President and defend him from enemies of progress. God bless our President,” said Vice-President Nalumango.