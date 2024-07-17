HH OKAYS MUCHENDE’S PROBE

… As ACC summons him over US $500,000 alleged bribery, following DG Shamakamba’s resignation

President Hakainde Hichilema has accepted the resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Thom Shamakamba and okayed investigations against Solicitor General Marshal Muchende over the US $500,000 he is alleged to have received from a named former liquidator.

And the ACC yesterday summoned Muchende for questioning at the Commission’s headquarters in Lusaka.

Well-placed government sources have revealed that after intense meetings since Monday, President Hichilema finally