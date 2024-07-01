HH only listens to “inner demons” and white people – Dr Fred M’membe

HH only listens to “inner demons” and white people – Fred

By Mubanga Mubanga

Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has asked President Hakainde Hichilema where the solutions he had whilst in opposition on ending loadshedding are.

And Dr M’membe said the opposition has tried advising President Hichilema on ending loadshedding, but he can’t listen as he only listens to his “inner demons” and white people.

Speaking during his address yesterday, Dr M’membe said the UPND was elected on the promises they made about loadshedding and other things.

“Mr Hichilema spoke at length, on many occasions about how he was going to end the problem of loadshedding,” Dr M’membe said “Within a few months of being in government, he was boasting that he had ended loadshedding, today he is asking for solutions, and does he listen to solutions? https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-only-listens-to-inner-demons-and-white-people-fred/?