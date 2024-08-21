HH OPTIMISTIC VEDANTA WILL HONOR ITS OBLIGATIONS



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA expects Vedanta Resources Limited, the owner of Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- to work with communities better than it did before the mine was liquidated.



President HICHILEMA says the government has already engaged the company to avoid the problems that were there before coming back with a fresh mandate.



He says the government will also engage all the mining companies so that they honour their obligations to traditional leaders such as sponsoring the traditional ceremonies.



President HICHILEMA said this during a meeting with traditional leaders ahead of the re-launch of KCM to Vedanta.



And President HICHILEMA is happy that most chiefs are willing to work with him on the platform of National unity.



He said Zambia will only develop if all the citizens work in unity.



And speaking on behalf of other Traditional leaders, Chief MACHIYA urged President HICHILEMA to continue working hard.



Chief MACHIYA said the government should ensure that Vedanta honours its corporate social responsibility to communities.



The traditional leader also praised President HICHILEMA for promoting the One Zambia One Nation Motto.