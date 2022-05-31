HH PAYING BACK MULTINATIONALS FOR WALKING HIM INTO STATE HOUSE – KABIMBA

Nothing good will come out of the mining companies flocking to the Copperbelt as it is one way Hakainde Hichilema is serving his interests by “scratching his sponsors backs”, says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.

Speaking on what he observed as stage protests by people in Chililabombwe for KCM to come back and also the coming back of Anglo-American, 20 years after they abandoned 60,000 workers and the country in general, Kabimba said arguments by the President that these mining companies were here for the benefit of Zambians was false, as the President was trading national resources as a reward for his sponsors so that they come here and make profits.

“Firstly, I said it from the beginning, from the time Mines minister Paul Kabuswe made the statement that if KCM wants to come back we are going to give them conditions. What followed was the letter by KCM in which KCM was giving itself conditions,” Kabimba said, referring to the promise by KCM to increase workers salaries and pay suppliers among others. “So obviously, the letter was feeding into an already agreed… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-paying-back-to-multinationals-for-walking-him-into-state-house-kabimba/