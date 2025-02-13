HH PAYS TRIBUTE TO PRESIDENT NUJOMA



This afternoon, we had the honour of visiting the Namibian High Commission in Lusaka to sign the book of condolences in tribute to Namibia’s founding father and first President, the late Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma. On behalf of the Zambian people, the Government, and myself, we expressed our deepest condolences on the passing of this African icon.



Dr. Nujoma’s passing marks the end of an era for the region’s founding fathers, following in the footsteps of other legendary leaders like Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, President Robert Mugabe, President Julius Mwalimu Nyerere, and President Samora Machel.



As a champion of the liberation struggle, Dr. Nujoma’s legacy will forever be etched in history, inspiring future generations to strive for freedom, justice, and equality.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia