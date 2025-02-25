HH PROMOTES TRADE AT EGYPT-ZAMBIA FORUM



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called for enhanced trade among African countries.





President Hichilema was speaking this afternoon when he addressed the Egypt – Zambia Business Forum in Cairo, Egypt.



He said Zambia has investment opportunities in the energy sector and that Egyptian firms should consider investing in it.





The President also said government is working to unlock rigidities to boost investments in the country.



He has directed the Zambia Development Agency to curb bureaucracy.





Earlier, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga said government desires that Egypt considers reintroducing a direct flight to Zambia.





And Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan el Khatis said there is need for African countries to address challenges of physical infrastructure if they are to boost trade and investment.





Meanwhile, Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Topply Lubaya said the country has a conducive environment for investment.



ZNBC