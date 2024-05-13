HH, PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE KCM REPORT – M’MEMBE

Lusaka, Monday (May 13, 2024)

Socialist Party (SP) President Fred, Dr Fred M’membe, has called on President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration to provide a comprehensive update on the situation at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), following its return to Vedanta Resources Limited.

Dr M’membe expressed concern over the lack of operations and increasing job losses in Chingola since Vedanta resumed control of KCM last September.

He highlighted that mine contractors have been laying off employees due to diminishing operations, leading to significant unemployment and hardship in the region.

Dr. M’membe said the government had previously assured that Vedanta would recapitalize the mine and resume operations by the end of last year.

He said that nearly a year later, however, there is still no productivity at KCM, describing the situation as a socio-economic disaster in Chingola.

The SP President questioned the government’s optimism regarding Vedanta’s ability to revitalize KCM, given the company’s financial difficulties over the past three years and their attempts to raise capital on the markets.

Dr. M’membe asked where Vedanta would find the funds to invest in KCM’s mining projects, including Nampundwe Mine, Nchanga Mine in Chingola, Konkola Mine in Chililabombwe, and the Nkana smelter in Kitwe.

The Opposition Leader warned that the government’s narrative around Vedanta and KCM is causing growing dissatisfaction among Zambians, particularly in the Copperbelt region.

He criticized the government for repeatedly allowing Vedanta to pledge investments without follow-through, leading to job losses, hunger, and poverty in mining communities.

Dr. M’membe urged President Hichilema to acknowledge the people’s belief that the government is misleading them regarding KCM.

He called for an end to the deception and demanded a detailed report on KCM’s status and the government’s plans to address the job losses and other challenges facing the community.